TTCU surprises Owasso, Collinsville teachers with Amazon wish list classroom supplies

TTCU Federal Credit Union recently hosted a teacher appreciation event where the company purchased items for 100 educators off their Amazon classroom wish list.

Over 300 teachers entered the contest, hosted on social media, and 100 of them — including 22 from Owasso and Collinsville school districts — were randomly selected to be surprised with the supplies.

“We know how hard it can be for teachers to get those extras for their classroom to enrich students’ learning experiences,” President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “At TTCU, we consider teachers and education to be the most important cause we support.”

Seventeen teachers were from Owasso sites, including Ator, Barnes, Mills, Hodson and Stone Canyon elementary schools; Owasso 7th and 8th grade centers; Owasso Ram Academy; and Owasso High School.

Five recipients were also from Collinsville who teach at the Janice K. Pollard Early Childhood Center, Collinsville Upper Elementary, Herald Lower Elementary and the Janice K. Pollard Early Childhood Center.

The selected educators received everything from toys and Play-Doh to books and board games in an effort to help enhance the curriculums in their classrooms.

Additional school districts who received the funds included Bixby, Jay, Maryetta, Milwood, Oaks Mission, Sand Springs, Skiatook and Westville. Teachers at Metro Christian School, College Bound Academy and Immanuel Lutheran Christian Academy also received packages.