TTCU is hosting the “Unleash the power of saving!” contest at its Owasso branch to make saving money fun for kids throughout the month of April.

In honor of National Credit Union Month, TTCU plans to give $100 to a randomly selected child under the age of 18 who has made two deposits totaling $25 or more in April. The winner will be notified by May 31 and will receive a $100 deposit into their savings account.

The contest, held at all of its area branches, is designed to reward young savers and to give parents an opportunity to talk with their kids about the importance of saving money.

“It’s important for parents to teach children the value of money when they are young,” President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “Good saving habits will help them succeed financially as adults.”

TTCU has six branches in Tulsa, two in Broken Arrow, and one in Bixby, Claremore, Jenks, Muskogee, Owasso, Pryor, Sapulpa, Sand Springs and Tahlequah.

More information can be found at ttcu.com.