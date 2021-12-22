TTCU names Owasso’s Pamela Cannon holiday giveaway winner, matches donations for OCR

TTCU Federal Credit Union in Owasso announced the winner of its “$100 for you, $100 for someone in need” drawing.

Local resident Pamela Cannon won the random drawing for the gift card. TTCU also gave a matching donation of $100 to Owasso Community Resources to help feed local families in need throughout the upcoming holiday season.

Each of TTCU’s 19 branches designated a food pantry to receive their matching donation.

Donations were made to OCR in addition to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Bixby Outreach Center, Broken Arrow Neighbors, Jenks Food Pantry, Sand Springs Community Resources, Caring Community Friends in Sapulpa, Rogers County Salvation Army, Tahlequah Public Schools, Catholic Charities Muskogee and the Salvation Army in Miami.

TTCU also recently hosted a teacher appreciation event where the company purchased items for 100 educators off their Amazon classroom wish list.

Over 300 teachers entered the contest, hosted on social media, and 100 of them — including 22 from Owasso and Collinsville school districts — were randomly selected to be surprised with the supplies.

TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma. More information about the organization can be found at ttcu.com.