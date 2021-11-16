TTCU holds drawing for $100 gift card, matches donations for Owasso Community Resources

TTCU Federal Credit Union members may visit through Dec. 15 for a chance to win a $100 grocery gift card. TTCU will give a matching donation to a local food pantry.

Each of TTCU’s 19 branches — including Owasso’s site, located at 11725 E. 96th St. N. — will select one winner in a drawing, and each facility has designated a food pantry to receive its matching donation.

A portion of donations made to the Owasso branch will go to Owasso Community Resources to help feed local families in need throughout the upcoming holiday season.

Other donations will go to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Bixby Outreach Center, Broken Arrow Neighbors, Jenks Food Pantry, Sand Springs Community Resources, Caring Community Friends in Sapulpa, Rogers County Salvation Army, Tahlequah Public Schools, Catholic Charities Muskogee and Salvation Army in Miami.

TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma. More information about the organization can be found at ttcu.com.

