TTCU Federal Credit Union collecting school supplies for Owasso Community Resources

TTCU Federal Credit Union is stepping up its efforts to help support area students who are returning to classes next month.

The company is hosting its annual Project School Supplies drive through Aug. 31, in which locals can drop off various supplies and cash donations for the classroom.

Supplies and donations collected at the TTCU Owasso branch, 11725 E. 96th St. N., will go toward Owasso Community Resources for distribution to those in need.

“I want to thank our members and employees who have supported the local communities with their time and efforts,” TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “The credit union was founded by dedicated teachers, and Project School Supplies is just one part of TTCU’s commitment to bettering local education.”

Thousands of items are collected each year and distributed to 10 community partners.

Other community partners include Bixby Outreach Center, The Urban Mission in Edmond, Teacher’s Toolbox in Miami, the Muskogee Public School District, Charles Page Family Village in Sand Springs, Caring Community Friends in Sapulpa and Tahlequah Public Schools.

Find a list of TTCU locations at ttcu.com.