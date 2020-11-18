TTCU Federal Credit Union benefiting Owasso Community Resources this holiday season

TTCU Federal Credit Union is giving back to the Owasso community this holiday season.

Members can stop by the Owasso branch between now and Dec. 15 for a chance to win a $100 grocery gift card. TTCU will also give a matching $100 donation to Owasso Community Resources.

“We gave away grocery gift cards back in April to help members facing hard times during the pandemic,” TTCU CEO and President Tim Lyons said. “We’re excited to bless some of our members again around the holidays.”

Each of TTCU’s 18 branches will select one winner in a random drawing, and each has designated a food pantry to receive their matching donation.

Donations will be made to OCR, along with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Bixby Outreach Center, Broken Arrow Neighbors, Jenks Food Pantry, Sand Springs Community Resources, Rogers County Salvation Army and others.

“We’re excited to support our local food pantries during the holidays, since that’s the time of year when they see the most need,” Lyons said.