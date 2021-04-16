Tropical Smoothie Café opens first location in Owasso: ‘So excited to be here’

Tropical Smoothie Café opened its first location in Owasso this week.

The national restaurant franchise held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Friday morning.

Tropical Smoothie’s Owasso site, 12906 E. 96th St. N., marks the company’s eighth store in the Tulsa area and the 18th in the state, said Phil Byer, vice president of facilities and construction, who attended the Friday’s ceremony.

“Oklahoma’s been great to us,” Byer said. “I can tell you, being here the last couple weeks, how many guests have came up and said, ‘When are you opening? We’re ready.’ So excited to be here. It’s a great location; the city support has been awesome.”

Tropical Smoothie’s Owasso location has employed 41 staff under the direction of General Manager Lindsay Tolle, who has spent the last several months hand-picking the best talent across the community.

“I’ve hired quite a few high schoolers to work here,” Tolle said, “and when I tell you they’ve been rock stars, I’m really underselling how well they’ve been performing and just how good their manners have been and how quickly they’ve learned.”