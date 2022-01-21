Trinity Warder of Collinsville named to University of Alabama president’s list

Trinity Warder of Collinsville was named to the University of Alabama president’s list for fall semester 2021.

A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at the University of Alabama made the dean's list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president's list with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).

The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.