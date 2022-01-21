 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trinity Warder of Collinsville named to University of Alabama president’s list
0 Comments

Trinity Warder of Collinsville named to University of Alabama president’s list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
university of alabama

The University of Alabama. Courtesy photo

Trinity Warder of Collinsville was named to the University of Alabama president’s list for fall semester 2021.

A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at the University of Alabama made the dean's list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president's list with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).

The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert