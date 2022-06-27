Traveling memorial honors fallen Owasso police officers: ‘This is the beginning of healing’

Friends and family of fallen Owasso police officers Howard Smith and Edgar “Buddy” Pales Jr. recently came together to pay tribute to their loved ones.

They gathered at Redbud Festival Park last Wednesday to observe a traveling memorial trailer displaying the pictures and names of 608 fallen officers, including Smith and Pales Jr., as part of Beyond the Call of Duty’s 2022 End of Watch campaign.

“It’s nice that everyone’s supportive and they’re here for us,” Victoria Smith, Howard’s daughter, said at last week’s event. “It’s honestly just really honoring knowing that people care enough to honor his sacrifice.”

Kasey Pirrone, Buddy’s daughter, added, “It’s a very humbling experience. It’s awesome to know that he was special to other people, not just me. And he gets to travel … everywhere, so that’s really special.”

The two Owasso officers both passed away last year from COVID-19 complications. Pales, a 28-year veteran of the Owasso Police Department, died in August after being hospitalized for more than a week with the virus. Howard, on the force for 21 years, died a month later after a weeks-long battle with the disease.

Their lasting legacies live on thanks to the efforts of Beyond the Call of Duty, a nonprofit based out of Spokane Valley, Washington, dedicated to raising awareness of first responders lost on the front lines through its End of Watch memorial.

Owasso is one of 268 stops stretching 23,000 miles as part of the organization’s 80-day tour across the country — an initiative that Jagruit “J.C.” Shaw launched in 2019.

“My main goal was to allow and let the survivors know that their loves ones are not going to be forgotten,” Shaw said, “and to allow the departments to know that the hurt that they’re feeling is felt, not only in the city, the county, but nationwide.

“It’s a club that you don’t want to be a part of, but it’s a club that provides healing.”

Several members of the community showed up at last week’s memorial, including Owasso Chief of Police Dan Yancey, along with many police officers who shared a close partnership with Smith and Pales.

“Hopefully this is the beginning of the healing,” Yancey said. “I hope that one day we can start to move forward, not necessarily put this behind us, but actually get into a better spot and continue to think of the memories we had with those officers.”

Former longtime Owasso reserve officer Jose Romero, who served at the department from 2003 through 2016, also died from complications related to COVID-19 in Florida in September 2021.

The Owasso community honored the fallen officers at recent memorial services at First Baptist Owasso, where hundreds of locals gathered to pay their respects.

More information about Beyond the Call of Duty and its End of Watch traveling memorial trailer can be found by visiting endofwatchride.com.

