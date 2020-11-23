 Skip to main content
Top educators: Owasso Public Schools names 2020 teachers of the year

Top educators: Owasso Public Schools names 2020 teachers of the year

rebecca myers

Rebecca Myers (center), who teaches second grade at Northeast Elementary, poses for a picture with her family after being named among the district’s 15 teachers of the year for 2020.

 Courtesy photo

Fifteen Owasso educators have been recognized for going above and beyond in serving their students and fellow staff across the district.

This month, Owasso Public Schools continued its tradition of naming the top instructors at each campus as teachers of the year for 2020.

“Owasso has a teaching team that is extraordinary,” said Superintendent Amy Fichtner, “and these individuals, chosen to represent their schools, reflect the excellence that is seen daily in our classrooms.”

Every year, Owasso’s top educators are nominated by their peers to carry the distinguished title.

“Being selected as a site’s teacher of the year is a hallmark of success, because you are chosen by those that watch you teach and serve daily,” Fichtner said.

One of the 15 site winners will be selected as the OPS Teacher of the Year by a committee based on a self-submitted portfolio and a live presentation of each candidate. The honor will be presented at OPS’ annual reception in March.

All certified teachers who have completed the past three consecutive years at OPS may be considered for the title.

Thirty-seven teachers have been named OPS District Teacher of the Year since the program began in 1981. Sarah Wingard at Northeast Elementary was given the top honor last year.

“We hope the community will join us in honoring these Owasso Public Schools educators,” Fichtner said.

2020 Teachers of the Year

Ator Elementary: Rachael Hagen (2nd grade)

Bailey Elementary: Kalissa Stang (special ed)

Barnes Elementary: Paige Parrett (5th grade)

Hodson Elementary: Angela Grobe (3rd grade)

Mills Elementary: Sara Wehner (pre-K)

Morrow Elementary: Rachel Kemp (2nd grade)

Northeast Elementary: Rebecca Myers (2nd grade)

Smith Elementary: Kyle Sprague (5th grade)

• Stone Canyon Elementary: Quin Halpin (5th grade)

6th Grade Center: Kelly Murphy (social studies)

7th Grade Center: Jennifer Martin (math)

8th Grade Center: Steve Holleman (strategies for academic success)

Ram Academy: Danielle Petty (English III & IV)

High School- East: Christopher Allen (history)

High School-West: Kimberly Coppedge (English)

