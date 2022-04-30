Tommy’s Express Car Wash serving Owasso, Collinsville celebrates grand opening

A new car wash recently made its debut in the community.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash opened in late March and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with both the Owasso and Collinsville chambers of commerce this past week.

“We are extremely excited that you guys are here,” Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Levo Feary told the company’s employees at a welcoming event on Friday. “Thank you all for your investment in Owasso.”

The Collinsville Chamber, in a Facebook post following its own gathering on Thursday, added, “We were excited to be a part of Tommy’s Express Car Wash Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening.”

The new business, located at 13311 E. 116th St. N., comes to the area as part of a national franchise based out of Holland, Michigan.

Tommy Express offers customers a variety of customized washing and detailing services to keep their vehicles clean — both inside and out — with robust, stainless steel equipment; high-performance detergents; vacuuming stations; and more.

Owasso and Collinville’s newest car wash features a pay station canopy and license plate reader system that guides patrons through the company’s state-of-the-art, modular building design — coined The Tommy Tunnel — in a timely and affordable fashion.

“Our whole focus is to provide a low-cost service that is convenient for everybody, that is open the most available time,” said Jeremy Eickman, director of operations for Tommy’s Express. “You’re going to get an excellent wash.”

When asked what it means to see a new site open in northeastern Oklahoma, Colby Herman, Tulsa market area manager, replied, “We’re excited to be a part of a fast-growing community. It’s just so community oriented around here, and that’s what we are based on.”

Tommy’s Express Car Wash is open 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday-Saturday. For more information, call 918-308-5910 or visit tommys-express.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.