Tokens of gratitude: Owasso police officers receive personalized keychains from Oklahoma FOP

The Owasso Police Department was recently reminded that a tiny token of appreciation can go a long way.
All 60 officers on the force received personalized keychains imprinted with their badge numbers from the Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police for National Thank a Police Officer Day on Sept. 19.
“Sometimes a small gesture can have a big impact on the officers, whether it’s a keychain, a cup of coffee or even just a simple thank-you note,” Deputy Chief of Police Jason Woodruff said.
Woodruff’s words carried extra weight with his staff, especially since the donation came from a familiar face in the community.
Amanda Foyil, owner of Foyil Music Studio in Owasso, was recently appointed the new Oklahoma FOP auxiliary president, and wanted to encourage officers by showing them how much they are appreciated.
“I had the keychains made for our department,” Foyil said, “and have been traveling across Oklahoma speaking to other FOP lodges and their auxiliaries to encourage them, show gratitude and promote positive interactions with police and their families.”
Owasso PD has received several generous donations over the last several months — from snacks and refreshments to full meals and gift baskets — amid continuing nationwide civil unrest.
Woodruff said he welcomes Foyil’s endowment amid a time that he claims the national dialog about law enforcement may give the impression that police are losing support.
“… It’s important for the officers to have reminders that there are still lots of folks out there who support them and appreciate what they do on the streets every day to serve the residents of Owasso,” Woodruff said.
