Tokens of gratitude: Owasso police officers receive personalized keychains from Oklahoma FOP

The Owasso Police Department was recently reminded that a tiny token of appreciation can go a long way.

All 60 officers on the force received personalized keychains imprinted with their badge numbers from the Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police for National Thank a Police Officer Day on Sept. 19.

“Sometimes a small gesture can have a big impact on the officers, whether it’s a keychain, a cup of coffee or even just a simple thank-you note,” Deputy Chief of Police Jason Woodruff said.

Woodruff’s words carried extra weight with his staff, especially since the donation came from a familiar face in the community.

Amanda Foyil, owner of Foyil Music Studio in Owasso, was recently appointed the new Oklahoma FOP auxiliary president, and wanted to encourage officers by showing them how much they are appreciated.

“I had the keychains made for our department,” Foyil said, “and have been traveling across Oklahoma speaking to other FOP lodges and their auxiliaries to encourage them, show gratitude and promote positive interactions with police and their families.”