Toddler hospitalized in critical condition after Owasso auto-ped crash

A toddler was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Owasso Monday evening, police say.

The incident occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the westbound lane of 86th Street North at North Ash Street, where police responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian collision, according to the accident report.

It states that a four-door passenger car allegedly struck the child, who was wandering in the street at the time.

The toddler was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, the report notes.

Police closed the roadway and talked with a witness and the driver of the vehicle, who stayed at the scene and was cooperative with investigators.

An investigation is continuing as to the circumstances that led to the child — a resident of a nearby apartment complex — being alone and running into the street.

Authorities are in the process of collecting evidence from the driver, the vehicle and nearby video surveillance cameras. Criminal charges are a possibility in this case, pending the results of the investigation.