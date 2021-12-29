To protect and serve: Owasso PD welcomes new K-9 officer, Helo, to the force

Constantly on call, these animals are subjected to potentially exhausting or dangerous situations in the line of duty. Taking part in intensive training, running long distances and even sitting in a car for extensive periods of time are all part of their everyday routine.

“The K-9s have been a great program for us … they have so many uses in the community, they help us save officers’ lives,” Friends of Owasso Police Vice President David Vines said in a previous story. “They also are great for the public; it gives kids, and adults even, a reason to interface with police officers.”

Since its inception in 2014, the local nonprofit has donated over $150,000 in equipment, dogs and other supplies to OPD — an ongoing effort that has gained recognition from Owasso Mayor Bill Bush.

“I remember when I first got on the Council, one of the first organizations that I came across and heard about and thought, ‘Wow, this is great,’ was the Friends of (Owasso) Police,” Bush said at December’s meeting, “and they’ve just continued to step up each and every year.”