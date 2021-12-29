To protect and serve: Owasso PD welcomes new K-9 officer, Helo, to the force

The Owasso Police Department recently welcomed a new furry, four-legged officer to the force.
Helo, a Dutch Shepherd, is the latest K-9 recruit assigned to protect and serve the local community.
Owasso City Council on Dec. 21 approved a $13,300 donation from the Friends of Owasso Police Foundation for the purchase of Helo, who joins law enforcement at a little more than a year old.
“They (Friends of Owasso Police) just stepped up to the plate,” Owasso police Chief Dan Yancey said at Council. “They’ve done an excellence job of raising funds for the department. It certainly has helped.”
Helo is now among four other dogs — Snoop, Mo, Gideon and Thor (originally named Deuce) — that make up Owasso’s K-9 police force. Two other pups, Fahren and Phirefly, are stationed at the fire department.
Constantly on call, these animals are subjected to potentially exhausting or dangerous situations in the line of duty. Taking part in intensive training, running long distances and even sitting in a car for extensive periods of time are all part of their everyday routine.
“The K-9s have been a great program for us … they have so many uses in the community, they help us save officers’ lives,” Friends of Owasso Police Vice President David Vines said in a previous story. “They also are great for the public; it gives kids, and adults even, a reason to interface with police officers.”
Since its inception in 2014, the local nonprofit has donated over $150,000 in equipment, dogs and other supplies to OPD — an ongoing effort that has gained recognition from Owasso Mayor Bill Bush.
“I remember when I first got on the Council, one of the first organizations that I came across and heard about and thought, ‘Wow, this is great,’ was the Friends of (Owasso) Police,” Bush said at December’s meeting, “and they’ve just continued to step up each and every year.”
Councilman Lyndell Dunn echoed Bush’s sentiments, adding, “Just a personal thank you to the Friends of Owasso Police. They’ve really been so faithful to enhance our police department.”
Helo — led by handler Chris Harmon, who took the oath of office himself in Feb. 2020 — will be in training over the next several weeks before being deployed in the field.