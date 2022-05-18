Tina Ellison-Mushrush named City of Owasso’s Employee of the Quarter

For Tina Ellison-Mushrush, spearheading projects that help improve the quality of life for Owasso citizens has led her to receive city-wide acclaim.

She was named the City of Owasso’s Employee of the Quarter this week for her ongoing efforts in serving her hometown community.

Ellison-Mushrush, who works for Owasso’s Recreation and Culture Department, received a plaque and special recognition from Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr at City Council on Tuesday, May 17.

“Tina has consistently demonstrated the highest level of responsibility, dedication and professionalism,” Lehr said. “Her heart for service to our community is evident in everything she does.”

Ellison-Mushrush joined the city in July 2019, eight months prior to the onset of COVID-19. In the wake of the pandemic, she “jumped in, eager to learn, and quickly became an asset to the department,” Lehr added.

“Tina’s determination and flexibility helped greatly in continuing Recreation and Culture Department operations,” he said, “providing excellent customer service, and providing citizens and customers a sense of normalcy during very stressful and trying times.”

In addition to managing her daily responsibilities, Ellison-Mushrush strives to improve the process of organizing pickup for live holiday greenery, as well as learn and assume a more active role in planning and coordinating events.

“Tina’s initiative, responsibility and attention to detail are all very evident, but what stands out most is her dependability,” Lehr said. “Regardless of the size of the task, amount of time that it takes or recognition that she receives, Tina continually meets expectations and conscientiously gets the job done.”

Every year, the City recognizes four of its staff members as top employees. In December, one of these individuals, including Ellison-Mushrush, will be named the Employee of the Year and presented with the prestigious Eagle Award.

The City named deputy police Chief Jason Woodruff as its 2021 Employee of the Year for his ongoing contributions to his colleagues and his community.

