Time to Shine Car Wash celebrates Owasso debut with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Time to Shine Car Wash in Owasso held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
The local car wash, located off of 96th Street near Garnett Road, celebrated its debut in the community this week with the ceremonial event, hosted by the Owasso Chamber of Commerce.
Time to Shine opened in late December under the direction of manager Carlos Galan, whose brother-in-law convinced him to break ground on a new venture after working in the insurance business for the last 30 years.
“I wasn’t having fun, I just didn’t enjoy going to the office anymore,” Galan said. “My brother-in-law said, ‘Hey, why don’t you sell all of that, let’s open up a car wash in Owasso, Oklahoma?’ And I said ‘OK,’ so I sold everything … and here we are.”
Galan is confident he made the right move, now overseeing the operations of Owasso’s branch in the growing family business, which has expanded to 15 locations across Oklahoma, Kentucky and South Carolina over the past 12 years.
He capitalized on the opportunity to erect a station between Braum’s and TTCU Federal Credit Union along Owasso’s high-traffic area, which is continuing to see ongoing development.
“This is a very busy street, there’s a lot going on in here; we could have gone to so many other places, but this was the place … we love it,” Galan said. “On a Saturday, this street is just so busy.”
On Wednesday, for example, Time to Shine turned out about 400 vehicles, he said. Some of those were single-paying customers, while others were monthly members whose plans include one of four varying-priced packages: Basic Wash, Hot Wax & Shine, Lava Shield & Shine and Super Ceramic.
Several options are available in each package, including everything from a bug blast, rain repellant and paint protectant to a spot-free rinse, tire shine and underbody wash.
Galan said he’s glad he set up shop in the community, adding, “Owasso is just an awesome city. We really like it, the people have been great, you guys have been awesome to us, so we’re here for good.”
More information can be found at timetoshinecarwash.com/locations/oklahoma/owasso/.