Time to Shine Car Wash celebrates Owasso debut with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Time to Shine Car Wash in Owasso held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

The local car wash, located off of 96th Street near Garnett Road, celebrated its debut in the community this week with the ceremonial event, hosted by the Owasso Chamber of Commerce.

Time to Shine opened in late December under the direction of manager Carlos Galan, whose brother-in-law convinced him to break ground on a new venture after working in the insurance business for the last 30 years.

“I wasn’t having fun, I just didn’t enjoy going to the office anymore,” Galan said. “My brother-in-law said, ‘Hey, why don’t you sell all of that, let’s open up a car wash in Owasso, Oklahoma?’ And I said ‘OK,’ so I sold everything … and here we are.”

Galan is confident he made the right move, now overseeing the operations of Owasso’s branch in the growing family business, which has expanded to 15 locations across Oklahoma, Kentucky and South Carolina over the past 12 years.

He capitalized on the opportunity to erect a station between Braum’s and TTCU Federal Credit Union along Owasso’s high-traffic area, which is continuing to see ongoing development.