Tickets for St. Jude’s 2021 Dream Home Giveaway in Owasso to go on sale March 26

Construction crews are making progress on Owasso’s new Dream Home Giveaway property.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital broke ground on the house at the end of November as part of the 15th annual event, which gives a local family a chance to win their dream home by purchasing a $100 ticket to help fund children’s cancer treatment.
This year’s home, located in the new Hawthorne addition of the Stone Canyon development, is slotted at 2,900 square feet and valued at an estimated $500,000. It features a new one-level floorplan from Shaw Homes, comprising four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, with a game room and vaulted ceilings, to name a few amenities.
Shaw Homes is currently installing the trim of the house, and expects to be fully completed by an estimated date of May 1, said Joe Antis, executive vice president for the company.
“This is the second year we’ve done it (the Dream Home Giveaway),” Antis said. “For us, working with St. Jude has been just a great honor. They’re just a great organization doing an awesome work for these kids.”
Last year, Shaw Homes raised about $2 million for the event, according to Antis. This year, the company expects to bring in about $200,000 more to help families faced with a medical crisis forgo payments for treatment, travel, housing and food.
Tickets for St. Jude’s 2021 giveaway will go on sale March 26. A spokesperson for the organization said it anticipates selling around 13,000 tickets this year. The main giveaway event will take place on June 26.
Sheryl Simonton of Tulsa was named the winner of last year’s drawing for a $560,000, 3,186-square-foot home, located in Stone Canyon’s Deer Run neighborhood.
Through its annual giveaway, St. Jude has raised over $1 million consecutively over the last five years statewide and has raised more than $315 million nationwide.