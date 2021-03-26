Tickets for St. Jude’s 2021 Dream Home Giveaway in Owasso now on sale

Tickets for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway officially went on sale Friday, March 26.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital broke ground on the house at the end of November as part of the 15th annual event, which gives a local family a chance to win their dream home by purchasing a $100 ticket to help fund children’s cancer treatment.

The proceeds from the 13,000 available tickets, totaling $1.3 million, will go toward helping families faced with a medical crisis forgo payments for treatment, travel, housing and food.

This year’s home, located in the new Hawthorne addition of the Stone Canyon development, is slotted at 2,900 square feet and valued at an estimated $500,000. It features a new one-level floorplan from Shaw Homes, comprising four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, with a game room and vaulted ceilings, to name a few amenities.

Shaw Homes expects to put the finishing touches on the new home by an estimated date of May 1, said Joe Antis, executive vice president for the company.

“This is the second year we’ve done it (the Dream Home Giveaway),” Antis said in a previous story. “For us, working with St. Jude has been just a great honor. They’re just a great organization doing an awesome work for these kids.”