Three Owasso students named to Southern New Hampshire University honor rolls

Three Owasso students have been named to honor rolls at Southern New Hampshire University for the fall 2021 fall semester.

Sandra Garcia and Dakota Johnson were both named to the president’s list, and Lori Freeman was named to the dean’s list at the Manchester, New Hampshire-based university.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list. Likewise, full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.