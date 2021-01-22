Three Owasso students named to Missouri State University dean’s list

More than 5,300 students were named to Missouri State University’s fall 2020 dean's list.
Each semester, students at MSU who attain academic excellence are named.
Owassons Sierra Williams, Mya Bhinhar and Audry Lane made the Springfield, Missouri-based school’s latest list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).
Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. More information can be found at missouristate.edu.