Three Owasso students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Several dozen high school seniors from throughout northeast Oklahoma were named National Merit semifinalists Wednesday.
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced the names of about 16,000 semifinalists across the United States in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship program.
Of about 200 from the state, 68 semifinalists attend school in northeast Oklahoma, including Owasso students Merrik Barnes, Isaiah Soicher and Ryan Sizemore. They’re all in the running this spring for about 7,600 National Merit scholarships worth more than $30 million.
Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level this year, according to a news release. In addition to submitting detailed scholarship applications, the students must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and write an essay.
More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to its percentage of the national total of graduating seniors, the release states.
Officials expect more than 90% of semifinalists to become finalists. About half of the finalists will win the National Merit scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title. Scholarship winners will be announced from April through July.
