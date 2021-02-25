 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three Owasso, Collinsville students named to Harding University dean’s list

Three Owasso, Collinsville students named to Harding University dean’s list

{{featured_button_text}}
harding university

Harding University. Courtesy of HU

Three locals are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the fall 2020 semester.

Owasso’s Topher Hearn, a freshman accounting major, and Kelsey Smith, a junior integrative studies major, as well as Collinsville’s Sarai De La Rosa, a sophomore music major, were named to the prestigious list at the Searcy, Arkansas-based school.

The dean's list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher GPA and no incompletes.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Its student body represents students from across the U.S. and more than 50 nations and territories.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News