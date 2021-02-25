Three Owasso, Collinsville students named to Harding University dean’s list

Three locals are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the fall 2020 semester.

Owasso’s Topher Hearn, a freshman accounting major, and Kelsey Smith, a junior integrative studies major, as well as Collinsville’s Sarai De La Rosa, a sophomore music major, were named to the prestigious list at the Searcy, Arkansas-based school.

The dean's list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher GPA and no incompletes.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Its student body represents students from across the U.S. and more than 50 nations and territories.