Three Dog Bakery offering healthy, handmade canine treats opens in Owasso

Local pet parents now have a place to take their fur babies to grab some edible goodies.

Three Dog Bakery recently made its debut in Owasso, opening its doors in the El Tequila shopping center along 86th Street.

“‘Tis the season to spoil your pups, and our Owasso bakery is the best place to do it,” Joe Dent, president of operations and franchising, said in a news release. “With the holidays right around the corner, we’re beyond excited to be open to celebrate with the pups and pet parents of Owasso.”

Three Dog Bakery started in 1989 in Kansas City, Missouri, after the company owners saw a need to market healthy, handmade dog treats made from unique ingredients at the hands skilled pastry chefs.

The franchise offers fresh-baked cakes, cookies and ice cream safely crafted for area canines to sample and enjoy. It also features a wide selection of toys, rawhides and chews, grooming gear and fashion accessories for its four-legged guests.

“We’re beyond excited to have joined the Owasso community with lots of dog lovers ready to spoil their pups daily,” Jamie Cordova, Owasso franchise owner, said in the release, “and we can’t wait to meet each and every one of them.”