Three candidates gearing up to vie for Owasso school board seat in Feb. 14 election

Three individuals are gearing up to vie for an Owasso school board seat in the nonpartisan primary election on Feb. 14.

Newcomers Kristy Moon and Vincent Donaldson will contend for the Ward 3 seat against current chair-holder Neal Kessler, who has served the district since 2017 in the five-year term.

They filed their names for candidacy at the beginning of December.

One of the three individuals will be given the nod to serve as the community’s voice in public education, establishing the policies under which the district operates.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes in the February election, the two candidates who receive the highest number of votes will vie for the vacant position during the general election on April 4.

The Owasso Reporter will publish a Q&A for each of the three candidates online and in the February 8 print edition of the newspaper.

In Collinsville, incumbent school board member Jennifer McElroy will run unopposed for the Ward 3 seat, also a five-year term.

For Owasso City Council, newcomer Paul Loving submitted his name for Ward 3, currently occupied by Councilman Bill Bush, who will step down after nine years. Incumbent Lyndell Dunn also entered his name for Ward 4.

Both Loving and Dunn will run unopposed for the three-year terms.