Thomas Dental and Eye Care recently expanded its space in Owasso.

The business hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber at its 86th Street location on Thursday.

Drs. Lanita and Dirk Thomas have owned and operated the local firm since laying down roots in the community more than two decades ago. Their decision to renovate the 23-year-old space came after seeing a need to increase their capacity and grow their staff.

“It’s just a nice atmosphere,” said Lanita, who completed the overhaul in December. “It’s just an excitement of continued service to Owasso and having more room, and we can treat more people.”

The Thomases oversee nine professionals across both dental and vision departments who provide teeth cleanings, fillings, root canals, tooth extractions and cosmetic work as well as eye exams LASIK evaluations and various vision-related treatments.

Additionally, the business offers appointments and consultations along with care credit and insurance coverage.

“We are very relationship-driven. We want to treat our patients like our family,” Lanita said. “That is what we want to offer is good, quality … care to suit their needs.”

Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary was on site and said she was excited to see the longtime local entrepreneurs continue to grow their presence in the community.

“This (the expansion) is pretty amazing,” Feary told the Thomases. “Not only do we appreciate that investment, we really love it whenever you’re able to grow that investment, so thank you so much.”

Thomas Dental and Eye Care, located at 12406 E. 86th St. N., is open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call 918-376-2700 or visit thomasdentalandeyecare.com.