 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This week in Owasso history (12/2-12/10)

This week in Owasso history (12/2-12/10)

{{featured_button_text}}
owasso history

Owasso Reporter cover for Nov. 6, 2080.

50 Years Ago – Dec. 3, 1970

* Brooks Dry Cleaners building across from Wells Food and next to proposed Health Center

* Postal employees get into fist fight at Postal Convention

* Ernest McIntire new Worshipful Master for Masons

* Rams trip Jenks, 46-39; Ladies prevail, 51-39

* Karen Pilgrim in NSU’s “Peter Pan” production

40 Years Ago – Dec. 4, 1980

* Robby Testerman 1st in county 4-H Pecan Show

* Stan Scott leads scoring with 17 in win over Skiatook

* Cynthia Jones is theatre Tulsa’s “10 in the Shade”

* Jane Smith, Rick Rogers, Jean Rowe – New Trails End Realty

* Rev. Leonard Pirtle & Free Will Bapt. break ground for ed. bldg.

* Kelly Duncan crowned Foreign Language Queen by Tom Morley

30 Years Ago – Dec. 6, 1990

* Owasso dominates All-State Band again with 18

* Sherry Caperton wins VFW Voice of Democracy Contest

* John Wright, 1st grader, wins Family Essay Contest

* JoEllen Krantz 1st female member of Rotary Club

* Mike Clark, Scoreboard, has ribbon cutting at new location

* John Brest wins BMX Grand Nationals

* Steven Orrick unbeaten in 4 matches on Mat

20 Years Ago – Dec. 7, 2000

* Phil Lutz, city engineer, Employee of Year

* Stacy Hillis/standing in the GAP, delivering food to needy

* Amber Kingsley & Mary Roberson vie for Miss Owasso

* Marcia Clark president of Herb Society

* Lori Dean double winner in Jackpot Show in Eufaula

* Lamont Moore & Brant Easterling Dist. Players of Year

* Clayton Calhoun’s last second bucket, 8th boys win Claremore Tny.

10 Years Ago – Dec. 8 & 10, 2010

* Norman Hinkle & Dale Johnson organize Christmas Parade in 1970

* Jason Boggs earns Eagle Scout Award

* Dena Lutz, Raze of Beauty, hosts Open House

* Fitness studio “Fit For Her” plans Open House

* Ashley Stump leads the ladies over Bartlesville 47-37

* Wrestlers pin E. Central Cardinals in opener, 54-28

* Bloomingdeals & Billy Sims BBQ cut Chamber ribbons

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News