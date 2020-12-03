This week in Owasso history (12/2-12/10)

50 Years Ago – Dec. 3, 1970
* Brooks Dry Cleaners building across from Wells Food and next to proposed Health Center
* Postal employees get into fist fight at Postal Convention
* Ernest McIntire new Worshipful Master for Masons
* Rams trip Jenks, 46-39; Ladies prevail, 51-39
* Karen Pilgrim in NSU’s “Peter Pan” production
40 Years Ago – Dec. 4, 1980
* Robby Testerman 1st in county 4-H Pecan Show
* Stan Scott leads scoring with 17 in win over Skiatook
* Cynthia Jones is theatre Tulsa’s “10 in the Shade”
* Jane Smith, Rick Rogers, Jean Rowe – New Trails End Realty
* Rev. Leonard Pirtle & Free Will Bapt. break ground for ed. bldg.
* Kelly Duncan crowned Foreign Language Queen by Tom Morley
30 Years Ago – Dec. 6, 1990
* Owasso dominates All-State Band again with 18
* Sherry Caperton wins VFW Voice of Democracy Contest
* John Wright, 1st grader, wins Family Essay Contest
* JoEllen Krantz 1st female member of Rotary Club
* Mike Clark, Scoreboard, has ribbon cutting at new location
* John Brest wins BMX Grand Nationals
* Steven Orrick unbeaten in 4 matches on Mat
20 Years Ago – Dec. 7, 2000
* Phil Lutz, city engineer, Employee of Year
* Stacy Hillis/standing in the GAP, delivering food to needy
* Amber Kingsley & Mary Roberson vie for Miss Owasso
* Marcia Clark president of Herb Society
* Lori Dean double winner in Jackpot Show in Eufaula
* Lamont Moore & Brant Easterling Dist. Players of Year
* Clayton Calhoun’s last second bucket, 8th boys win Claremore Tny.
10 Years Ago – Dec. 8 & 10, 2010
* Norman Hinkle & Dale Johnson organize Christmas Parade in 1970
* Jason Boggs earns Eagle Scout Award
* Dena Lutz, Raze of Beauty, hosts Open House
* Fitness studio “Fit For Her” plans Open House
* Ashley Stump leads the ladies over Bartlesville 47-37
* Wrestlers pin E. Central Cardinals in opener, 54-28
* Bloomingdeals & Billy Sims BBQ cut Chamber ribbons
