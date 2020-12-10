 Skip to main content
This week in Owasso history (12/10-12/17)

owasso history

An issue of the Owasso Reporter for Feb. 1980.

50 Years Ago, Dec. 10, 1970

  • Norman Hinkle elected Chamber of Commerce President
  • Masonic Lodge constructs building on 76th, “far east side”
  • Marilee & Dale Deboer bring Norwegian Elkhounds to area
  • Chuck Apperson elected FOR president
  • Travis Williams, Randy Oxly, David Campbell FB All-Conference
  • Ed McGehee coaching new sport, Wrestling
  • John Scott’s shot at buzzer beats Vinita

40 Years Ago, Dec. 11, 1980

  • Phyllis Sokolosky, Mother of Year, to be Parade Marshall
  • Julie Sunday Miss Congeniality & runner-up for Miss Collinsville
  • Fran Ambrose new Librarian
  • Gary Honeycutt Brand Prize winner in MS read-A-thon
  • Karen Clark scores 15, Ramettes advance in Metro Tny.
  • Stan Scott’s 31 pts not enough against Rogers
  • Roy Crowe pres. of New Young Farmers Org.

30 Years Ago, Dec. 13, 1990

  • Firefighters Mark Stuckey & Randy Mills serving with Air Nat. Guard
  • Cindy Jolley’s Mid Sch. classes send “Saudi Boxes” for troops
  • Frosh Jeff Green’s 3-pointer at buzzer gives Rams 54-53 win over BA after trailing by 10 with 45 seconds left
  • Jeremy McGill has 3 firsts at Dallas Swim Classic
  • Rams take consolation at Western Heights Tny.; Lance Kight 18 & 19
  • Newscaster Jerry Webber Parade Marshal

20 Years Ago, Dec. 14, 2000

  • Andrey Huneryager, Jana Norman vie for Miss O
  • John & Kim Darnell open Sun Buns, 86th & 129th
  • Michael Watson donates $1,000 & office space for Owasso Promise
  • Kenny Sams serves in Latter Day Saints Mission in Utah
  • Chris Aragon takes high honors in Wordmasters
  • Bryan Ahlborn 171-lb Champion at Union Tny.
  • Chris Cleveland scores 20, Rams put scare into Stillwater

10 Years Ago, Dec. 15 & 17, 2010

  • Makenzie Wedemeyer, 10, receives yarn from author Debbie Macomber for her project helping others
  • Wrestlers Irwin Aldaco, Kenny Cleveland & Tuff Hodge place in Mid Amer. Nationals
  • Erin Beu, Camari Close, Adam Blosser, Colin Slater shine at Bixby Swim
  • Karissa Schmidt’s free throw beats Jenks, 38-35
  • Public Works Supt. Tim Doyle City Employee of Year
  • Angela Hasselbring & Pam Curran school Pacesetters of Month

