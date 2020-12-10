This week in Owasso history (12/10-12/17)

50 Years Ago, Dec. 10, 1970
- Norman Hinkle elected Chamber of Commerce President
- Masonic Lodge constructs building on 76th, “far east side”
- Marilee & Dale Deboer bring Norwegian Elkhounds to area
- Chuck Apperson elected FOR president
- Travis Williams, Randy Oxly, David Campbell FB All-Conference
- Ed McGehee coaching new sport, Wrestling
- John Scott’s shot at buzzer beats Vinita
40 Years Ago, Dec. 11, 1980
- Phyllis Sokolosky, Mother of Year, to be Parade Marshall
- Julie Sunday Miss Congeniality & runner-up for Miss Collinsville
- Fran Ambrose new Librarian
- Gary Honeycutt Brand Prize winner in MS read-A-thon
- Karen Clark scores 15, Ramettes advance in Metro Tny.
- Stan Scott’s 31 pts not enough against Rogers
- Roy Crowe pres. of New Young Farmers Org.
30 Years Ago, Dec. 13, 1990
- Firefighters Mark Stuckey & Randy Mills serving with Air Nat. Guard
- Cindy Jolley’s Mid Sch. classes send “Saudi Boxes” for troops
- Frosh Jeff Green’s 3-pointer at buzzer gives Rams 54-53 win over BA after trailing by 10 with 45 seconds left
- Jeremy McGill has 3 firsts at Dallas Swim Classic
- Rams take consolation at Western Heights Tny.; Lance Kight 18 & 19
- Newscaster Jerry Webber Parade Marshal
20 Years Ago, Dec. 14, 2000
- Andrey Huneryager, Jana Norman vie for Miss O
- John & Kim Darnell open Sun Buns, 86th & 129th
- Michael Watson donates $1,000 & office space for Owasso Promise
- Kenny Sams serves in Latter Day Saints Mission in Utah
- Chris Aragon takes high honors in Wordmasters
- Bryan Ahlborn 171-lb Champion at Union Tny.
- Chris Cleveland scores 20, Rams put scare into Stillwater
10 Years Ago, Dec. 15 & 17, 2010
- Makenzie Wedemeyer, 10, receives yarn from author Debbie Macomber for her project helping others
- Wrestlers Irwin Aldaco, Kenny Cleveland & Tuff Hodge place in Mid Amer. Nationals
- Erin Beu, Camari Close, Adam Blosser, Colin Slater shine at Bixby Swim
- Karissa Schmidt’s free throw beats Jenks, 38-35
- Public Works Supt. Tim Doyle City Employee of Year
- Angela Hasselbring & Pam Curran school Pacesetters of Month
