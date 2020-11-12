This week in Owasso history (11/12-11/19)

50 Years Ago – Nov. 12, 1970
* FFA Sweetheart is Kim Greenhaw
* Jacki Martina, 12, excels in YMCA Gymnastics
* Debie Asling/Jr. & Sr. Vocal Select Group presents concert
* Randy Robinson, 9th, 1 of 11 on Student Council
* Dir. Gary Washburn accepts 1st Pl. band trophy in NSC hmcming
* Mr. & Mrs. Eddie Kight win trophies in Okmulgee Tech Car Show
40 Years Ago – Nov. 13, 1980
* School food workers strike when request for better wages denied
* Mike Reed leads X-C team to 6th at State
* Rodney Morton/FFA Farm Business Team, to compete nationally
* Bob Reynolds elected to VICA Alumni Council
* Greg Tillman has interception, Rams lose to B’ville College, 7-0
* Phoebe Pravnan shoots 1st hole-in-one
* Troy Arnold Channel 6 Player of the Week
30 Years Ago – Nov. 15, 1990
* David Mudd & Brandi Large band drum majors of band; Superior at State for 18th straight year
* 1st lady Shirley Bellmon presents city with Environmental Award
* City Christmas Tree Tribute to “Ginny” Gondles
* Mike Vanaman & Pam Minier “Jailed” benefits March of Dimes
* Rodeo performer Kathy Stroud on NBC with Jane Pauley
* Jenks avenges loss, 21-14; Steven Orrick 2 TD
20 Years Ago – Nov.16, 2000
* John Smaligo elected to State House
* Mike Roark leads Chamber members at State Prison
* Shoe Carnival and Fashion Bug have ribbon cuttings
* Kim Molini one of teachers in “Bank at School” program
* Linda Wilcox & Terrie Foster show fashions at Land Trust Luncheon
* Tammy Stone, Bailey Cafeteria, Food Service Employee of Quarter
* Russell Kirkpatrick/Offensive line, the “Hogs”, dominate Enid
10 Years Ago – Nov. 17 & 19, 2010
* Leonard Pirtle tries to guard Globetrotter in band fundraiser
* LeAnn Johns, Smith, & Joni McClaskey, Tech Pacesetters
* Chelsea Prock & Chelsea Stout sign Softball Letters with colleges
* Jaylen Lowe 5 TD passes, Joe Lindsey 6 TD, Rams over Norman in 5 OTS
* McKenzie Anderson, Zach Barnes Smith Walk-A-Thon winners
* Tori Fitch & Courtney Vanlandingham sign Softball Letters
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!