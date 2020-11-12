 Skip to main content
This week in Owasso history (11/12-11/19)

owasso history

Owasso Reporter cover on Nov. 13, 2020.

50 Years Ago – Nov. 12, 1970

* FFA Sweetheart is Kim Greenhaw

* Jacki Martina, 12, excels in YMCA Gymnastics

* Debie Asling/Jr. & Sr. Vocal Select Group presents concert

* Randy Robinson, 9th, 1 of 11 on Student Council

* Dir. Gary Washburn accepts 1st Pl. band trophy in NSC hmcming

* Mr. & Mrs. Eddie Kight win trophies in Okmulgee Tech Car Show

40 Years Ago – Nov. 13, 1980

* School food workers strike when request for better wages denied

* Mike Reed leads X-C team to 6th at State

* Rodney Morton/FFA Farm Business Team, to compete nationally

* Bob Reynolds elected to VICA Alumni Council

* Greg Tillman has interception, Rams lose to B’ville College, 7-0

* Phoebe Pravnan shoots 1st hole-in-one

* Troy Arnold Channel 6 Player of the Week

30 Years Ago – Nov. 15, 1990

* David Mudd & Brandi Large band drum majors of band; Superior at State for 18th straight year

* 1st lady Shirley Bellmon presents city with Environmental Award

* City Christmas Tree Tribute to “Ginny” Gondles

* Mike Vanaman & Pam Minier “Jailed” benefits March of Dimes

* Rodeo performer Kathy Stroud on NBC with Jane Pauley

* Jenks avenges loss, 21-14; Steven Orrick 2 TD

20 Years Ago – Nov.16, 2000

* John Smaligo elected to State House

* Mike Roark leads Chamber members at State Prison

* Shoe Carnival and Fashion Bug have ribbon cuttings

* Kim Molini one of teachers in “Bank at School” program

* Linda Wilcox & Terrie Foster show fashions at Land Trust Luncheon

* Tammy Stone, Bailey Cafeteria, Food Service Employee of Quarter

* Russell Kirkpatrick/Offensive line, the “Hogs”, dominate Enid

10 Years Ago – Nov. 17 & 19, 2010

* Leonard Pirtle tries to guard Globetrotter in band fundraiser

* LeAnn Johns, Smith, & Joni McClaskey, Tech Pacesetters

* Chelsea Prock & Chelsea Stout sign Softball Letters with colleges

* Jaylen Lowe 5 TD passes, Joe Lindsey 6 TD, Rams over Norman in 5 OTS

* McKenzie Anderson, Zach Barnes Smith Walk-A-Thon winners

* Tori Fitch & Courtney Vanlandingham sign Softball Letters

