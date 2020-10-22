 Skip to main content
This week in Owasso history (10/22-10/29)

owasso reporter

Owasso Reporter, Oct. 2000

50 Years Ago: Oct 22, 1970

• Troy Roberts 5 TDs; Rams stop Bixby, 36-12

• Barry Dickison elected Pres. of Ator 4-H

• Barnes 4-H elected Noble Sokolosky Pres.

• Judy Horst one of 5 on Zoning Appeals Board

• David Reilly elected Freshman President

• Cindy Olson, Carol Gwartney, Joe Baughan, Bill Drummond in Young Tulsan Band

40 Years Ago: Oct. 23, 1980

• Ron Griffin takes over as Chamber President

• Clyde Fry resigns Council post due to job

• Wayne Vines builds businesses at German Corner

• Rams fall to #1 Kelley, 14-13; QB Robby Peters stopped at 3

• Mike Reid medals as Cross Country wins Hale Meet

• Scott Stephens on United Nations Pilgrimage in NYC

• David Bates president of Junior Future Farmers

30 Years Ago: Oct. 25, 1990

• Long-time businessman Ed Wells dies

• Wendy Lasiter & Renee Timms vie for Miss Ow.

• Kim Holt Home Ec employee of month

• Brent Fulton pres. of Jr. Hi. Young Einsteins Club

• Jerry Tucker has FG, 6 PATs softball

• Shawna Atwell 1st in Farmers Union Speech

20 Years Ago: Oct. 26, 2000

• Trish Hauser’s Shelter Ins. Business of Quarter

• Roger Wieden purchases Gundy Airport

• Alicia Shelton, Animal Shelter, deals with 300 dogs & cats taken from a home

• Amanda McCullough & Rodney Pennington to wed

• Daphne Leach, Kyla Reiswig Volleyball All-Conference

• Dallas Carroll, Jamie German lead X-C teams to State

• Lamont Moore 2 TDs, Rams win 2nd half, 1st all Jenks, 86-14

10 Years Ago: Oct. 27 & 29, 2010

• Ann Burney has People’s Choice Chili at Cook-off

• Michael Hudgeons 3 TDs but Rejoice loses to SW Christian 10-38

• Jaylen Lowe’s int. & score, Rams take down Bixby 44-20

• Lindsey Johnson & Aaron Plank lead X-C teams to State

• Robert Conklin opens Mocha-licious across from theatre

• Bailey Garden dedicated to Brooke & Sutton Myers’ mother Holly’s Memory

