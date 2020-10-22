This week in Owasso history (10/22-10/29)

50 Years Ago: Oct 22, 1970
• Troy Roberts 5 TDs; Rams stop Bixby, 36-12
• Barry Dickison elected Pres. of Ator 4-H
• Barnes 4-H elected Noble Sokolosky Pres.
• Judy Horst one of 5 on Zoning Appeals Board
• David Reilly elected Freshman President
• Cindy Olson, Carol Gwartney, Joe Baughan, Bill Drummond in Young Tulsan Band
40 Years Ago: Oct. 23, 1980
• Ron Griffin takes over as Chamber President
• Clyde Fry resigns Council post due to job
• Wayne Vines builds businesses at German Corner
• Rams fall to #1 Kelley, 14-13; QB Robby Peters stopped at 3
• Mike Reid medals as Cross Country wins Hale Meet
• Scott Stephens on United Nations Pilgrimage in NYC
• David Bates president of Junior Future Farmers
30 Years Ago: Oct. 25, 1990
• Long-time businessman Ed Wells dies
• Wendy Lasiter & Renee Timms vie for Miss Ow.
• Kim Holt Home Ec employee of month
• Brent Fulton pres. of Jr. Hi. Young Einsteins Club
• Jerry Tucker has FG, 6 PATs softball
• Shawna Atwell 1st in Farmers Union Speech
20 Years Ago: Oct. 26, 2000
• Trish Hauser’s Shelter Ins. Business of Quarter
• Roger Wieden purchases Gundy Airport
• Alicia Shelton, Animal Shelter, deals with 300 dogs & cats taken from a home
• Amanda McCullough & Rodney Pennington to wed
• Daphne Leach, Kyla Reiswig Volleyball All-Conference
• Dallas Carroll, Jamie German lead X-C teams to State
• Lamont Moore 2 TDs, Rams win 2nd half, 1st all Jenks, 86-14
10 Years Ago: Oct. 27 & 29, 2010
• Ann Burney has People’s Choice Chili at Cook-off
• Michael Hudgeons 3 TDs but Rejoice loses to SW Christian 10-38
• Jaylen Lowe’s int. & score, Rams take down Bixby 44-20
• Lindsey Johnson & Aaron Plank lead X-C teams to State
• Robert Conklin opens Mocha-licious across from theatre
• Bailey Garden dedicated to Brooke & Sutton Myers’ mother Holly’s Memory
