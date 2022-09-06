The Melting Spot Yoga and Spa in Owasso reopens under new ownership: ‘It was good for us’

Jill Henderson is continually finding ways to prioritize the well-being of her fellow Owassons.

When she’s not targeting tiny insects as a franchisee at Mosquito Hunters, she’s further alleviating her customers’ stress as an owner at The Melting Spot Yoga and Spa.

The Owasso entrepreneur recently took over the local yoga studio, located at 8283 N. Owasso Expy., and held a grand-reopening ceremony at the renovated facility on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Henderson, a longtime patron of The Melting Spot, opened in 2014, decided to shoulder the new responsibility with her husband, Adam, following the recent departure of the studio’s original owner. Their new venture comes just a year after bringing Mosquito Hunters to Owasso.

“When this presented itself, it kind of was prefect because we are so into health and wellness,” she said. “Rather than see it be closed, we decided to step in and help out. We were looking for something else to add to Mosquito Hunters … so it was good for us.”

Henderson brought a full overhaul to The Melting Spot, adding a hot and cool studio, new classes including hot barre and hot Pilates, a new reception area, expanded storage for customers, two new instructors and a revamped schedule, to name a few updates.

What’s more, she hopes the new changes will continue to positively impact her customers, especially as it relates to their mental and emotional well-being.

“We’ve completely redone the way the studio is run,” Henderson said. “We do want to start adding some mindfulness classes, because we are way too hooked up on our phones … so it’s just a way to take some time to yourself without having electronics … a little quiet time.”

The newly renovated Melting Spot has an 11-member staff, which includes yoga instructors like Dean Montgomery who are passionate about helping others.

“I completely destroyed my body from working out, and not working out properly, and then found yoga,” said Montgomery, who also serves as a Tulsa police officer. “Once I found yoga … my stress level completely dropped. Yoga was the best way, I found, to manage stress.”

Henderson said she is excited to help more people in the Owasso community through her new business venture.

“The response from the instructors and from the clients has been amazing, so it makes me happy that we could keep the studio from closing and make it better,” she said. “Everyone sees the changes; they’re very excited, they’re very supportive, which is really good.”

More information about The Melting Spot can be found at meltspotyoga.com.