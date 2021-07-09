The Joint Chiropractic makes its debut in Owasso with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Owasso is now home to a new chiropractic center.

The Joint Chiropractic, located in the Smith Farm Marketplace, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, July 8.

Several staff members, including franchise owner Coreen Cammarano, were on site to celebrate the debut of the local clinic, which is one of five in the Tulsa area and among more than 500 nationwide.

The Joint offers patients a range of pain relief and preventative care options through open-bay treatments and licensed consultations, with routine spinal adjustments serving as the focus of every visit.

“We’re chiropractic therapy,” Cammarano said. “You know what you’re going to get at The Joint … You are getting the one thing that research shows chiropractic does best, which is an adjustment.”

Those services are made possible thanks to The Joint’s membership plans and packages that eliminate the need for insurance, along with its no-appointment policy and convenient hours and locations that make care more accessible.