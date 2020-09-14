The Hollyrockets: Owasso cover band showcases lively songs on stage

Holly Cinocca is a Jill of all trades.

She’s a lawyer, an author, a wife and mother, and a talented vocalist and pianist, with the latter allowing her to showcase her musical skills on stage.

Cinocca, who has been playing the keys most of her life, performs at different venues across her hometown of Owasso when she’s not leading worship at First United Methodist Church.

“(Music) conveys emotion, happiness, sadness; it’s universal,” Cinocca said. “I think it’s just an emotional release for me, a stress reliever.”

But it’s not just her gracing the spotlight.

Cinocca performs with five other local musicians who share a similar passion for song. They call themselves The Hollyrockets and cover everything from blues and rock to country and gospel.

Despite its namesake, however, the band came up with the catchy handle after playing a gig at a banquet benefiting Owasso Community Resources in 2017.

“There was a Hollywood theme that year, and Glen (acoustic guitarist) named our band The Hollyrockets for the event,” said Cinocca, who happens to share the same name. “We had a blast, and the band was born.”

Cinocca and her band formed years before creating its name, beginning in 2006 when Cinocca started a praise team for Celebrate Recovery at FUMC. Over the years, the band has continued to play together, both for fun and for various audiences.

“We really all met at church … and then just started branching out,” Cinocca said. “We like the songs, we really like each other. We’ll rehearse for two or three hours, and just have a ball.”