For Andra Munoz, combining her two passions for promoting small-town sports and designing fashionable apparel has led her to open her own shop.

The local businesswoman cut a ribbon on her new store, The Gameday Spirit Shop, with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce in the Redbud District on Wednesday.

Munoz has sold her spirit wear exclusively online since starting the company in 2009, but recently decided to occupy the vacant building on the corner of West Broadway and Main Street in downtown Owasso.

“We’ve just completely outgrown the space we had,” Munoz said. “I’ve wanted this building for years. We’re just excited to be here.”

Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary added: “I absolutely love this location. The Redbud District is very dear and precious to us, and we love to be able to see businesses open up and flourish down here.”

The Gameday Spirit Shop offers a variety of customized apparel, including shorts, T-shirts, belts, hats and shoes, in addition to bags, purses, thermoses, jewelry and more.

Customers can peruse items tailored for the Owasso Rams, Collinsville Cardinals and Rejoice Christian Eagles, along with the Skiatook Bulldogs, Sperry Pirates and 25 other area teams.

“My heart is with the small-town spirit wear,” Munoz said. “There’s just nothing like your hometown; there’s just that community that you build. I just love that.”

Available products and store hours fluctuate based on inventory and seasonal events. Visit thegamedayspiritshop.com for more information.