The Big Biscuit recently announced that its fifth Oklahoma location will open in Owasso in early spring 2023.

The All-American breakfast and lunch restaurant concept will be located in the building that formerly housed McAlister’s Deli at Owasso’s Town Center Shopping District on the southeast corner of 86th Street North and 129th East Avenue.

Popular menu items will include biscuits and gravy, pancakes, omelets, scram-bowls, 24-hour brined and hand-breaded chicken dishes, Black Angus burgers, salads, and a line of iced coffees.

The Big Biscuit, headquartered in the Kansas City area, is locally owned and operated by franchisee Steve Zahn, who said he is excited to bring the concept to the Owasso community.

“The Big Biscuit strives to create memorable guest experiences through food and hospitality, which appealed to me,” Zahn said in a news release. “Another important thing that attracted me to The Big Biscuit is its emphasis on community involvement. We’re excited to connect with Owasso in meaningful ways.”

The Big Biscuit joins four other Oklahoma locations in Edmond, Broken Arrow and two in metropolitan Tulsa. The national franchise will announce the grand opening of its Owasso location in the near future.

The state’s newest Big Biscuit, located at 8529 N. 129th E. Ave., will be open daily 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

More information about The Big Biscuit can be found at bigbiscuit.com.