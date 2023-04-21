The Big Biscuit will open its fifth Oklahoma location in Owasso on Saturday.

The all-American breakfast and lunch restaurant, headquartered in Prairie Village, Kansas, will be located in the building that formerly housed McAlister’s Deli at Owasso’s Town Center Shopping District on the southeast corner of 86th Street North and 129th East Avenue.

Popular menu items will include biscuits and gravy, pancakes, omelets, scram-bowls, 24-hour brined and hand-breaded chicken dishes, Black Angus burgers, salads, and a line of iced coffees.

The restaurant’s Owasso site is locally owned and operated by franchisee Steve Zahn.

“The Big Biscuit is all about hometown hospitality, and we are excited to bring this hearty and delicious breakfast concept to the Owasso community,” Zahn said.

“We are eager to become a favorite casual gathering space for the community. Our team hopes Owasso will come in soon and see what The Big Biscuit is all about.”

The Big Biscuit joins four other Oklahoma locations in Edmond, Broken Arrow and two in metropolitan Tulsa. The national franchise will announce the grand opening of its Owasso location in the near future.

The state’s newest Big Biscuit, located at 8529 N. 129th E. Ave., will be open daily 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

More information about The Big Biscuit can be found at bigbiscuit.com.