THD opens new Collinsville clinic to support parents with back-to-school immunizations

The Tulsa Health Department is reminding parents of children entering kindergarten or the seventh grade that now is the time to visit immunization clinics to avoid the back-to-school rush that starts every year in August.

To help clients during this busy time, THD launched a new online portal to schedule a child’s immunization appointment earlier in the month as walk-ins are not accepted this year. As of July 27, the Collinsville Health Center will also be accepting appointments once a week on Tuesdays for at least the remainder of the back-to-school season.

“We encourage families to immunize their children now while there is little to no wait time in the clinics,” said THD Division Chief of Preventive Health Services Priscilla Haynes. “Immunizations are one of the best ways to protect the health of your child against vaccine-preventable diseases. The new online scheduling portal plus five immunization clinic locations across Tulsa County make it convenient for busy families to schedule their vaccine appointment with ease.”

While THD is still encouraging everyone age 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine, children also need immunizations for school, especially since many families may not have received their shots last year.