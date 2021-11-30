Thanksgiving dinner: Owasso outreach delivers thousands of pounds of food to families in need

A local ministry delivered thousands of pounds of food to families in need over the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Mission, an outreach of First Baptist Owasso, put dozens of church volunteers to work at the community pantry, located near German Corner, where they prepared dishes for area residents to enjoy.
“That went well, providing meals to people that wouldn’t normally get a traditional Thanksgiving dinner,” said Rob Rizzo, missions team leader, “so that was our goal as a ministry.”
Rizzo and his crew packaged about 1,150 pounds of turkey — along with all the sides to complete a full Thanksgiving dinner, including mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole, green beans, broccoli salad, cranberries, dinner rolls and even a large pie.
In all, around 200 volunteers, including nearly 50 Owasso High School cross country students, devoted about 600 collective hours to distribute roughly 2,600 meals at three different Tulsa-area venues.
“It’s a blessing to do that,” Rizzo said. “The heart of people in Owasso is to be more missional, it seems …. That’s what they want to do; they want to serve other people.”
First Baptist partnered with its Calvary Campus in Tulsa, along with First Baptist North Tulsa and two outreach ministries, The Merchant and Salt and Light, to step up its efforts in giving back to surrounding communities.
The Mission, opened in 2008, has continued to provide food, clothing and other materials to underprivileged people in need of support and spiritual guidance over the last 13 years.
“It’s really been a great thing for even our church as a starting point for people to get involved in local missions,” Rizzo said. “In some cases, our volunteers … this is their first exposure to doing a service project locally.”
Other local food pantries — including Owasso Community Resources, which distributed more than 225 Thanksgiving baskets, and Neighbors in Need, which served over 100 families over the holiday — contributed to the cause of feeding the hungry.
For more about First Baptist and theMission, call 918-516-6638, or visit fbcowasso.org/themission.