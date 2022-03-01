Teacher of the year: Teressa Blair, Northeast Elementary

What do you enjoy about teaching?
“I think the No. 1 thing that I would say is developing the relationships with the students and with their families … I’ve had all the kiddos in the family, so I’ve gotten to know all of their parents over the years and developed relationships with their families.”
What does it mean to serve in education for over three decades?
“The word that just keeps coming into my head over and over again is “blessed.” I do feel like this was a calling for me, that this is what I was meant to do; and just the fact that I’ve gotten to do it for so long, I just feel like I’m very blessed to have done that, especially in Owasso where education is really valued and the teachers are valued.”
What’s a unique element you bring to your classroom?
“We’re just busy all the time, and everything is hands-on. Their (the students’) whole body is engaged; everything has a fun, play-based element to it, so they feel like they’re just playing all day, but they don’t always realize that they’re learning at the same time.”
What is a career highlight for you?
“I was the president of our teachers association for several years. I’ve met with legislators … and feel like we really opened the lines of communication with our administration and with the Capitol, and I feel like we really made a lot of progress with helping teachers be seen and heard. And so I’m very proud of the time that I spent as the president.”
What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?
“It’s very humbling; it’s quite an honor. Whenever I look around my school and I see all the other teachers, I know any one of them are deserving of this, so it is truly humbling for me to be chosen. It makes me feel very supported and appreciated, but also just to be surrounded by the excellence; it’s made me a better teacher, so I’m very grateful.”