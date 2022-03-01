Teacher of the year: Teressa Blair, Northeast Elementary

What do you enjoy about teaching?

“I think the No. 1 thing that I would say is developing the relationships with the students and with their families … I’ve had all the kiddos in the family, so I’ve gotten to know all of their parents over the years and developed relationships with their families.”

What does it mean to serve in education for over three decades?

“The word that just keeps coming into my head over and over again is “blessed.” I do feel like this was a calling for me, that this is what I was meant to do; and just the fact that I’ve gotten to do it for so long, I just feel like I’m very blessed to have done that, especially in Owasso where education is really valued and the teachers are valued.”

What’s a unique element you bring to your classroom?

“We’re just busy all the time, and everything is hands-on. Their (the students’) whole body is engaged; everything has a fun, play-based element to it, so they feel like they’re just playing all day, but they don’t always realize that they’re learning at the same time.”