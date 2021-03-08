Teacher of the year: Steve Holleman, Owasso 8th Grade Center

Why did you become a teacher?

I really enjoyed going to school growing up in Dallas. I loved my teachers and coaches and the way they influenced their students. I wanted what they had. I tried a couple of other things, but teaching and coaching were my destiny.

What’s a goal you’ve set for yourself as an educator?

To make it more than just about books, to mix in life lessons as well. To live my life as an example, for words to be helpful, not hurtful. To ask for forgiveness when I need to, to love people when sometimes they are unlovable. I want them to see positive interaction between myself, other teachers and how to respect them and my bosses. Also, to be accountable, not to be so sensitive sometimes, and tp be more forgiving.

What are some of the unique elements you bring to the classroom?

At this point in time, I can bring life experiences. I am a “grandparent’s age” to most of them, so I can use that to perhaps help them get through something. I shoot straight with them and try to make them realize that the people who care about them the most are the ones who are going to get on them the most, that they need to embrace that and not fight it.