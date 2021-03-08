Teacher of the year: Steve Holleman, Owasso 8th Grade Center

Why did you become a teacher?
I really enjoyed going to school growing up in Dallas. I loved my teachers and coaches and the way they influenced their students. I wanted what they had. I tried a couple of other things, but teaching and coaching were my destiny.
What’s a goal you’ve set for yourself as an educator?
To make it more than just about books, to mix in life lessons as well. To live my life as an example, for words to be helpful, not hurtful. To ask for forgiveness when I need to, to love people when sometimes they are unlovable. I want them to see positive interaction between myself, other teachers and how to respect them and my bosses. Also, to be accountable, not to be so sensitive sometimes, and tp be more forgiving.
What are some of the unique elements you bring to the classroom?
At this point in time, I can bring life experiences. I am a “grandparent’s age” to most of them, so I can use that to perhaps help them get through something. I shoot straight with them and try to make them realize that the people who care about them the most are the ones who are going to get on them the most, that they need to embrace that and not fight it.
How do your students make you a better person?
It reinforces, to me, that we are all God’s children and we all have our own struggles. It keeps me from feeling sorry for myself and focusing on others more; that makes me better. Some days, I may be just the person they need in their lives right then, and other days, they may be just the person I need.
What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?
I’m appreciative, for sure. We have so many great teachers here and they are amazing in their classroom. That they chose to honor me this year blows me away. I will miss them.