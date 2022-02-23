Teacher of the year: Sheree Delpratt, Barnes Elementary

What’s your favorite subject to teach?
“That is a tough one. It just varies from topic to topic, but right now I’m really loving math. We’re learning about money … you can make it really hands-on, so I’m liking math right now.”
What do you enjoy about teaching overall?
“One of my favorite things, of course, is working with the kids … and just the chance that each day, we get to discover together, so it makes it awesome. They keep you young; they keep you hip to everything going on. They’re always happy to see you … they treat you like a celebrity; nowhere else do you get that feeling.”
How are you recovering from the pandemic in the classroom?
“I’m pushing forward and filling in the gaps that they (my students) missed from when we were gone (virtual learning). I’ve also done individual assessments to see where those gaps are. I’m able to differentiate what I am teaching with these classes thanks to the fact that we have Chromebooks, so I can assign things through Google Classroom for one group of kids. We’re doing a lot more small group instruction while still giving the whole class what they need as well.”
How would your students describe your teaching style?
“I actually have a poster in my room right now of them describing me. One of the words on there is ‘Challenger.’ They say that I challenge them. I do a lot of hands-on STEM challenges, just encouraging them to think creatively and think outside the box and go beyond.”
What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?
“Just to know that people even think of you in that light, especially when we’re all struggling, trying to get the kids where they need to be, COVID, having this all over the place, sometimes you feel like, ‘Am I going to make it?’ ‘Am I going to get through this?’ But to be honored and to know that other people see your hard work, it just made me feel really good.”