Teacher of the year: Sheree Delpratt, Barnes Elementary

What’s your favorite subject to teach?

“That is a tough one. It just varies from topic to topic, but right now I’m really loving math. We’re learning about money … you can make it really hands-on, so I’m liking math right now.”

What do you enjoy about teaching overall?

“One of my favorite things, of course, is working with the kids … and just the chance that each day, we get to discover together, so it makes it awesome. They keep you young; they keep you hip to everything going on. They’re always happy to see you … they treat you like a celebrity; nowhere else do you get that feeling.”

How are you recovering from the pandemic in the classroom?

“I’m pushing forward and filling in the gaps that they (my students) missed from when we were gone (virtual learning). I’ve also done individual assessments to see where those gaps are. I’m able to differentiate what I am teaching with these classes thanks to the fact that we have Chromebooks, so I can assign things through Google Classroom for one group of kids. We’re doing a lot more small group instruction while still giving the whole class what they need as well.”