Teacher of the year: Sarah Wehner, Mills Elementary

Why did you become a teacher?

As a student, many teachers in Owasso touched my life. I can remember each of them by name. Some of them helped me through challenges of my own life, and some helped me make handprint calendars and ornaments as gifts for my family. Others instilled an interest in science, and some let me sit at their desk to complete my math work because I just didn’t get it. It’s because of these teachers, and a Sunday-school class of 2-year-olds who stole my heart, that I decided being a teacher is the only thing I wanted to be.

What do you enjoy the most about being an educator?I enjoy so many things about being an educator. Mostly, I enjoy the relationships I’m able to build with students, their families and my peers. I love seeing my students have those “aha moments” when they master a new skill. I enjoy helping students who are struggling in a classroom setting, to develop strategies that help them be successful.

How are you best managing teaching during the pandemic?Laughter! We are making the best of our situation and learning how to be resilient. We actually are able to do many of the things we would normally do in our pre-K classroom. But that means a lot of preparation and precautions. We still play, sing, dance and celebrate Foodie Friday!