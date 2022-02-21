Teacher of the year: Rebecca Shackelford, Hodson Elementary

What do you enjoy about teaching music?
“I’m a music freak; I love, love music. I love introducing children to this amazing world of music, and when you introduce, you open this door to the amazing things that music has to offer. It can fit everybody; wherever you are, there’s a place that I can find to fit you. I’m introducing musical skills and concepts and having fun with children. I come to work excited, I really do.”
What’s your involvement with the world of music?
“My degree is in vocal music education. I play the piano. I play ukulele. I, at one time, could play guitar a little bit. I played flute growing up and I played percussion. I’m in an orchestra called Oklahoma Baptist Symphony with Charlie (my husband). It’s like recess for me. I get to go play … It’s a thrill because my mind is engaged, my emotions are engaged, and that’s why I love teaching music.”
How would your students describe your teaching style?
“I’m very animated, and I really, really try to pick lessons that would be interesting to a child. I teach with a lot of passion and I think … that drives kids. When you’re passionate about what you’re doing, they can see how amazing that subject is.”
What’s a challenge your students have faced that you’ve helped them overcome?
“I see kids that believe in their heart that they can’t — ‘I can’t do this; this is too hard for me’ — and we break it (music) down, and all of a sudden, ‘Aha! Wait, I can do this!’ ‘We can play this part on a xylophone,’ or ‘We can sing this part if we slowly break it down.’ And then I see such a look of accomplishment, and it’s all from patience and understanding that if you break anything down a little bit, everybody can participate in some way.”
What does it mean to be name a teacher of the year?
“It’s just an amazing honor. I stand shoulder to shoulder with such amazing people that are on this list, and the list that has come before me. It’s just astounding. It also causes me pause to live up to that. So I am honored and inspired … and a little surprised.”