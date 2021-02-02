Teacher of the year: Rebecca Myers, Northeast Elementary

What do you enjoy the most about teaching?
For me, teaching is all about meeting the needs of my students, and not just in terms of academics. Finding out what my students need academically, behaviorally, physically and socially is all a part of the experience. To focus solely on the academics is a detriment to the student. In order to meet those needs, we work hard to create a safe and comfortable environment. In my class, we do that through mutual respect and building community. Once we have created a community of working together and looking out for one another, it’s a joy to be a part of their development and learning experience.
What teaching moment is the most memorable to you and why?I started teaching in Jan. 2012. My first teaching position was at Northeast in fourth grade for reading. Coincidentally, my son, Ben, was a fourth-grader at Northeast. At that time, fourth grade was departmentalized, and students rotated classes during their day; it was a great start to my teaching journey. Teaching my own child allowed me to see how he processed information and interacted with his peers. He thought it was weird to call me Mrs. Myers instead of mom, but loved being a teacher’s kid. Apparently, there are perks to being at the school early and staying late. Overall, it’s a fun memory for both of us.
How do you remain positive — and creative — amid the pandemic?Allowing students opportunities to simply be together in a classroom and socialize is all it takes to stay positive. We are all so thankful for face-to-face learning! Being together, after such a lengthy time apart, has created an appreciation for the learning process. The gap between my students’ first-grade year and their second-grade year has me looking for ways to offer creative solutions to academic struggles. My solution has been to create spaces in our day and learn through play in various subjects. We are striving for progress not perfection.
How do you want to be remembered as a teacher?My hope is for my students to remember how much fun they had in my classroom with the silly science experiments and the “trips” around the world. I hope they remember fun facts and crazy jokes of the day, but most importantly, I hope they remember how much I love them.
What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?I consider it an honor to be named a teacher of the year. I work with amazing educators who all deserve this honor, so it’s incredibly humbling to be acknowledged by my peers. I am not one to seek the spotlight, but this moment of acknowledgement is extremely appreciated. I am honored and thankful.