Teacher of the year: Rebecca Myers, Northeast Elementary

What do you enjoy the most about teaching?

For me, teaching is all about meeting the needs of my students, and not just in terms of academics. Finding out what my students need academically, behaviorally, physically and socially is all a part of the experience. To focus solely on the academics is a detriment to the student. In order to meet those needs, we work hard to create a safe and comfortable environment. In my class, we do that through mutual respect and building community. Once we have created a community of working together and looking out for one another, it’s a joy to be a part of their development and learning experience.

What teaching moment is the most memorable to you and why?I started teaching in Jan. 2012. My first teaching position was at Northeast in fourth grade for reading. Coincidentally, my son, Ben, was a fourth-grader at Northeast. At that time, fourth grade was departmentalized, and students rotated classes during their day; it was a great start to my teaching journey. Teaching my own child allowed me to see how he processed information and interacted with his peers. He thought it was weird to call me Mrs. Myers instead of mom, but loved being a teacher’s kid. Apparently, there are perks to being at the school early and staying late. Overall, it’s a fun memory for both of us.