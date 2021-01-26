Teacher of the year: Rachel Kemp, Morrow Elementary

Why did you become a teacher?

I believe teaching has always been my passion. I definitely had teachers in my life who contributed to my career choice through their love for the job. I did consider other career options but always knew I was meant to teach. Looking back and still today, I believe teaching is my purpose and my mission. With all that said, I became a teacher because it is what I was meant to do and what I am passionate about. It has been a very rewarding profession that I truly love.

What are some unique elements you bring to the classroom?

Some unique elements I bring to the classroom are humor, personality and relationships. I love to laugh with my students and play games with them. Another unique element I bring is my authenticity. I strive to be my true self in front of my students as well as outside of the classroom. I would also consider my ability to relate to my students a unique element. I value building strong relationships with my students, which allows me to meet their needs academically and socially.

How do your students make you a better person?