Teacher of the year: Rachel Kemp, Morrow Elementary

Why did you become a teacher?
I believe teaching has always been my passion. I definitely had teachers in my life who contributed to my career choice through their love for the job. I did consider other career options but always knew I was meant to teach. Looking back and still today, I believe teaching is my purpose and my mission. With all that said, I became a teacher because it is what I was meant to do and what I am passionate about. It has been a very rewarding profession that I truly love.
What are some unique elements you bring to the classroom?
Some unique elements I bring to the classroom are humor, personality and relationships. I love to laugh with my students and play games with them. Another unique element I bring is my authenticity. I strive to be my true self in front of my students as well as outside of the classroom. I would also consider my ability to relate to my students a unique element. I value building strong relationships with my students, which allows me to meet their needs academically and socially.
How do your students make you a better person?
The No. 1 thing my students have shown me is the need for joy. Smiling and being silly not only brightens my day but brightens the day of those around me. Watching my students try new things has challenged me to enjoy my opportunities to learn new things as well. Lastly, my students make me a better person by reminding me of the importance of asking for help. This year, more than ever, both in my teaching and personal life I have been reminded of the importance of collaborating with those around me.
How have you made the most of the COVID-19 pandemic?
I try to make the most out of every day with my students. In the classroom, I aim to make school as normal as possible for my students. There are many more procedures and rules this year, but my students have done an amazing job. I believe my students come into the classroom feeling safe, loved and valued, even through masks and social distancing. The pandemic and constant change can be fearful for children. I don’t want my students to fear something they can’t control. So every day we are thankful to be in the classroom, we laugh, we smile, we play and we learn.
What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?
Being named teacher of the year means a great deal to me. I work with an absolutely amazing group of educators, so to be nominated and selected is a huge honor — an honor that I don’t take lightly. I’m grateful that the love I have for my job, my co-workers, my students and their parents and my administration is being recognized.