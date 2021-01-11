Teacher of the year: Rachael Hagen, Ator Elementary

Rachael Hagen, who teaches second grade at Ator Elementary, is among 14 top educators in Owasso for the 2020-21 school year.

Why did you become a teacher?

I didn’t grow up knowing I wanted to become an educator. In fact, my first major in college was biology with the intention of becoming either a physical therapist or nurse. It wasn't until my second semester of my freshman year that my Composition II professor made me start questioning my career path. Growing up, academics did not come easy. School was a real struggle from about fifth grade on into my college years. Looking back, it was not the desire for education that drove me to this career, but former educators who invested in me, who cheered me on, who gave me the tools I needed to overcome my struggles. These are the people who sparked my desire to become an educator.

What's one thing you're proud of being an educator?