Teacher of the year: Quinn Thompson, Owasso 6th Grade Center

What do you enjoy about teaching?

“Every day is different. Once I got in there (teaching sixth grade), I realized that they are just so much fun. They still want to impress you and you can joke with them; we can smile and have a good time. But still, they want to do well and they want to achieve the academic standards you set for them. So once I realized I’m basically a man-child myself, that I can really get along with these kids and they really keep me young, keep me fresh.”

What’s your favorite part about teaching social studies?

“Geography really covers everything. It covers culture, current events and history, plus all the map skills that are really important. Kids with their cellphones, once they start driving, they’ll start using their GPS, and it’s important for them to know what a map looks like, and that’s the fun part of it.”

What do you take away from your students?

“It’s what the students have done to help me. Students have opened my eyes that there are multiple ways of learning and there are so many different avenues you can take to get to a student to help them be successful. As my journey continues, even every year, I learn something new from them, a new way of trying to reach them. When you see them happy and they’re excited to be in your class, you know you’re doing something right, and I want to keep chasing that feeling.”

What’s a fun project you’re looking forward to completing?

“In years’ past, we did a multimedia project where students took a topic from the textbook and then they got to do some research and then they made a little TV commercial. We’ll put music in, we’ll put in some graphics, make it fun for them and then we’ll watch it at the end of the year.”

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

“It’s a great honor because in our building, there’s a number of teachers that are definitely worthy of the title, and the fact that they selected me is just a great honor, and I really enjoy the group that I work with. We’re very professional, but we can also be personal to each other, and that’s a kind of loyalty that’s really rare in the workforce today, so I’m very blessed to be in this building.”