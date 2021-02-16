Teacher of the year: Quin Halpin, Stone Canyon Elementary

Why did you become a teacher?

The moment I knew teaching was my passion happened during a class I took in high school called “Teacher Cadet.” We learned philosophies and stages of learning, studied teaching techniques and observed various levels of instruction, and then had the opportunity to work in an actual classroom. I was fortunate enough to be placed with a teacher who entrusted me with some of her first grade math instruction, and I got to work with small groups of students. I saw that how I presented the information changed how quickly the students grasped the concepts. I got to see the “light” come on when the kids understood what they were learning; I loved getting to see that. That was the moment I was sure I wanted to become a teacher.

What do you get out of teaching every day?

Every day brings the opportunity to see my students grow. I get to share literature with my students, and when we have emotional responses to books together, it’s one of the best things ever! I also get to help them grow as writers, to find their style and voice; it’s painful work sometimes, but it is supremely satisfying.

What unique elements do you bring to the classroom?