Teacher of the year: Pamela Grobe, Hodson Elementary

Why did you become a teacher?
I discovered my love of teaching later in life. I graduated college with a marketing degree and worked for a few years in market research. When my husband and I had children, I was blessed with the opportunity to stay home with them. Once all of our children were in elementary school, I began volunteering at Hodson (the school they attended). After a few years, I was hired as an instructional assistant for Hodson’s Math Lab. I found joy and fulfillment in witnessing a child’s “light bulb” moment, seeing students’ progress and sharing a love for learning.
What's a goal you've set for yourself as an educator?
My goal as a teacher is to make education engaging, interactive and fun. With the introduction of standardized testing in third grade, it can sometimes be easy to lose sight of that objective. My goal has been to create an environment where students gain confidence, love learning and look forward to coming to school.
What's a character trait that students/staff associate with you and why?
I hope students and staff think of me as dedicated. I am deeply committed to my students and their success, and I am willing to spend whatever time and energy that is needed to help them be successful. I spend a lot of time preparing content so that when I am in the classroom with students, my focus is on them. When something is hindering learning, I am available to help — whether that be in the moment, before- or after-school tutoring or simply at lunch with students to talk through socioemotional issues.
What's a challenge in education you're working to overcome?
At the moment, the biggest challenge is trying to navigate teaching during a pandemic. Our goal is to continue providing the best education to our students during this unprecedented time. One teacher cannot do this alone. Collaboration has been key. Teachers within my team, building and across the district have brought their strengths to the table to ensure that students continue to receive effective instruction. I’m thankful to have that kind of support.
What does it mean to be named a Teacher of the Year?
I have the privilege of working alongside outstanding educators, so to even be considered was an honor. Truth be told, I was shocked. For me, it’s the highest compliment to be recognized by my peers in this way. I am humbled and know without a doubt that I would not be the teacher I am without the collaboration and support of the incredible teachers at Hodson.