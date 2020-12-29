Teacher of the year: Paige Parrett, Barnes Elementary

Paige Parrett, who teaches fifth grade at Barnes Elementary, is among 14 top educators in Owasso for the 2020-21 school year.

Why did you become a teacher?

I enjoy being around kids! I knew from a young age that I was going to be a teacher.

What do you enjoy the most about teaching?

I love being in the classroom with the students while they are discovering new concepts, overcoming learning difficulties and achieving their goals.

What do you feel makes you a successful educator?

I feel that I am able to develop exceptional relationships with my students. When students return to visit me after they move on, you really start to realize you’ve made a difference in their lives. They believe you to be important enough to simply come say hi to.

How are you making learning fun for your students during COVID?

I still incorporate all my fun and interactive lessons, but simply in a safer manner.

What does it mean for you to be named a teacher of the year?

It means the world to me that my colleagues see me doing my hardest for our students. I am humbled that they believe my work to be worthy of the title. I surround myself with amazing educators who only make me a better teacher.