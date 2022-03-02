Teacher of the year: Maggie Dye, Morrow Elementary

How does teaching bring you joy?

“I get to build relationships with my students and their families, and it goes past third grade. I just get to be with them, and we get to learn new things each day. And I learn from them just as much as they learn from me.”

What is your favorite subject to teach?

“I would say that my favorite subject is math, even though I enjoy them all. When I teach math, I just get to use a lot of hands-on activities and manipulatives, so it makes it more fun and enjoyable. A lot of kids come to school and they don’t really enjoy math, so it’s kind of fun to watch them change their mindset to … they really are good at math at the end of the year.”

How has OPS evolved in your 16 years of education?

“I would say Owasso has changed in technology a lot. We went from using overhead projectors and now we have smartboards, and we have a new line of TV monitors. We’re now 1:1, so our kids have access to technology anytime we want to use it as teachers, so that has really changed the way I teach. I feel like Owasso does a really good job at keeping up to date with what students and teachers need; they provide it or find a way to get it.”

How do you help your students overcome challenges?

“I enjoy making my students better thinkers, and so when they come to me with a problem in life or schoolwork or whatever they’re dealing with, my job is to try to not give them the answer, but help them find the answer. So we’ll talk about or I can give them some resources to go try to solve their problem on their own; I want them to try to think about it.”

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

“It’s an honor. I work with a ton of great teachers, and I have for 16 years, and just to be recognized as one of the best makes me feel very honored. I feel like the teachers I work with, all of us deserve this honor, so it just kind of humbles me.”